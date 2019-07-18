Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Drage
62 Croyland Road
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 2AU
01933 222492
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
St Mary the Virgin, Finedon
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Needle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Needle

Notice Condolences

Beryl Needle Notice
Needle Beryl Sadly passed away at home on 1st July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Loving wife to Gerald, much loved Mum to Malcolm & Marion, Graham & Karen and Colin & Jo and a beloved Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all
that knew her.
The funeral will take place at 2pm
on Tuesday 30th July at
St Mary the Virgin, Finedon.
No flowers please, however
donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o John Drage Funeral Service.
Croyland Road, Wellingborough.
NN8 2AU 01933 222492
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.