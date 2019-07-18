|
|
|
Needle Beryl Sadly passed away at home on 1st July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Loving wife to Gerald, much loved Mum to Malcolm & Marion, Graham & Karen and Colin & Jo and a beloved Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all
that knew her.
The funeral will take place at 2pm
on Tuesday 30th July at
St Mary the Virgin, Finedon.
No flowers please, however
donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o John Drage Funeral Service.
Croyland Road, Wellingborough.
NN8 2AU 01933 222492
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019