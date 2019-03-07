|
LAPWORTH Beryl Audrey
(née Sharpe) Peacefully on 21st February 2019 at Park House Nursing Home, Wellingborough, Beryl aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek,
devoted mum to Ian and
mother in law to Bridget.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Beryl's funeral service will be
held at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Monday
18th March at 11:00am followed by a memorial service at St Chad's Church, Leicester at 1:00pm.
Please wear colourful clothes to reflect Beryl's bubbly personality.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received for the Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
