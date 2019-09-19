Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Burton Latimer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Della
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Della

Notice Condolences

Beryl Della Notice
DELLA Beryl After much suffering,
Beryl finally lost her battle against cancer on 9th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved by all and sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Burton Latimer
on Monday 23rd September at 1.00pm
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.