|
|
|
DELLA Beryl After much suffering,
Beryl finally lost her battle against cancer on 9th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved by all and sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Burton Latimer
on Monday 23rd September at 1.00pm
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
for Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
