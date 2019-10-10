|
BROWN Beryl of Desborough, passed away peacefully at Midland Care Home on 29th September 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob, mother of Tony and David and grandmother of Amelia and Oscar. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 16th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice and Marlow House may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019