Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Brown

Notice Condolences

Beryl Brown Notice
BROWN Beryl of Desborough, passed away peacefully at Midland Care Home on 29th September 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Bob, mother of Tony and David and grandmother of Amelia and Oscar. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Wednesday 16th October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice and Marlow House may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.