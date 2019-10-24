Home

Funeral service
34 Rockingham Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8JS
01536 737571
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
14:30
14:30
Kettering
Kettering
Bertram Surridge Notice
Surridge Bertram
Frederick George Sadly passed away at Peaker
Park Care Village on Tuesday
15th October 2019, aged 98 years.
Beloved dad to Geoffrey, Andrew
& families. He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at 14:30pm on Monday 4th November 2019 at The Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering.
Family flowers only please.
Any enquiries to: H.J.Phillips & Son, Rockingham Road, Kettering.
NN16 8JS. 01536 512144
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
