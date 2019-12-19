|
|
|
QUINCEY Bernard Peacefully on 15th December 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Bernard, aged 95 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Violet.
Loving dad of Kevin and Anne, also devoted grandad of Joanne, Matt, Nicola and Jamie and great grandad
of Oliver, Jack, Leo and Alfie.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Bernard's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
3rd January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, are being received by the family for the Northamptonshire Association
of Youth Clubs.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN157 7QD.
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019