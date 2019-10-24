Resources More Obituaries for Bernard Healey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bernard Healey

Notice HEALEY BERNARD FREDERICK Sandra would like to thank all those who attended Bernie's funeral.

It was heart-warming to see so

many colleagues and acquaintances

gathered together to celebrate

the many chapters of Bernie's life.

A true reflection of the esteem in

which he was held by all who had

the pleasure of knowing him.

Also, for the many cards and messages of sympathy and for the kind and generous donations to the

Kidney Care Appeal.

Sincere thanks to Sue Homer

for the lovely service,

A. Abbott and Sons, and for the

continued support of loyal friends. Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices