|
|
|
HEALEY BERNARD FREDERICK Sandra would like to thank all those who attended Bernie's funeral.
It was heart-warming to see so
many colleagues and acquaintances
gathered together to celebrate
the many chapters of Bernie's life.
A true reflection of the esteem in
which he was held by all who had
the pleasure of knowing him.
Also, for the many cards and messages of sympathy and for the kind and generous donations to the
Kidney Care Appeal.
Sincere thanks to Sue Homer
for the lovely service,
A. Abbott and Sons, and for the
continued support of loyal friends.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019