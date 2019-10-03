Home

Bernard Healey Notice
HEALEY On 24th September 2019 at
Raunds Lodge Nursing Home,
Bernard 'Bernie,' aged 75 years,
of Irthlingborough.
Much loved husband of Sandra.
A lovely man who rose to the
challenge time and again with
humour, dignity and courage.
Bernard will be greatly missed
by his family and all who had
the pleasure of knowing him.
Bernard's funeral service will be
held at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Tuesday
8th October at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, for
Leicester Hospitals Charity -
Kidney Care Appeal may be sent
to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
