Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Brady

Notice Condolences

Bernard Brady Notice
BRADY On December 14th 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital,
Bernard, aged 86 years,
passed away peacefully
surrounded by his loved ones.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
devoted father to Michelle,
Sharon, Robbie, Dionne
and their partners.
Doting grandfather to Steffie,
Christopher, Elliott, Laurenne, Jordan, Connor, Aiden, Oliver and Georgie.
And loving great
grandfather to Annabelle.
A much adored brother and uncle.
Bernard's funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church, Corby on Wednesday
22nd January 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -