BRADY On December 14th 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital,
Bernard, aged 86 years,
passed away peacefully
surrounded by his loved ones.
Beloved husband of Shirley,
devoted father to Michelle,
Sharon, Robbie, Dionne
and their partners.
Doting grandfather to Steffie,
Christopher, Elliott, Laurenne, Jordan, Connor, Aiden, Oliver and Georgie.
And loving great
grandfather to Annabelle.
A much adored brother and uncle.
Bernard's funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church, Corby on Wednesday
22nd January 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019