Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Bernard Bailey Notice
BAILEY Peacefully on 22nd July 2019 at Kettering General Hospital
Bernard (Bill) aged 81 years
of Rushden. Former
Northamptonshire Police Officer.
Beloved husband of Jillian,
loving dad of Amanda and Paul,
a much loved uncle
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place in the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 2nd August
at 1.30pm.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for "Care of the Elderly Fund" (cheques made payable to:
KGH Charity Fund) may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family
Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
