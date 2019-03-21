|
|
|
SHORT Beatrice Mary Passed away peacefully on
14th March 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Harry,
loving mum of Lisa and Martin
and a much loved nan and great nan.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 12.30 p.m.
followed by burial.
All are welcome,
black clothing not compulsory.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More