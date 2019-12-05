|
|
|
TUNN Suddenly on 17th November, 2019,
at Kettering General Hospital.
Barry, aged 84 years,
of Irthlingborough.
Beloved husband of Verna.
Loving dad of Sean, Steven & Gary.
Dearest pop of Danny,
Sam, Josie & Barney.
Funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Friday 20th December at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019