SHEPHERD Barry On 11th November 2019,
peacefully at home surrounded
by his family, Barry aged 84 years.
Re-united with his beloved wife Thelma, loving dad of Lisa, Teresa and Paul.
Also a devoted grandad
and great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Barry's funeral service will be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium,
Kettering on Thursday
28th November at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if desired are being
received by the family for the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019