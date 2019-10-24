Home

J R Norris & Son Funeral Directors
59 Edinburgh Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN16 8NZ
01536 483220
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Notice

Barry Mehew Notice
MEHEW Barry After much suffering on
11th October 2019,
Barry Melvyn, aged 75.
Much loved brother of Wendy and uncle of Caroline and Laurence.
Son of the late William and Clara,
and brother of Bartley.
Sincere thanks to Maggie and staff at Country View Nursing Home
for their kindness and care.
The funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being
received at the service for
the Encephalitis Society.
All further enquiries please to
JR Norris & Son,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering
NN16 8NZ, Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
