GRAVER Barry Passed away peacefully
on 18th March 2019,
aged 75 years.
A much loved father, brother,
uncle and grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 29th March at 1.30 p.m.
Please come as you feel comfortable.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
the British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
