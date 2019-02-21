Home

Barry Grant Notice
GRANT Barry Passed away peacefully
on 7th February 2019.
Much loved husband
of the late Carol,
devoted dad to Nathan and Helen,
father-in-law to Sarah and Matt,
adored grandad of Joe,
Izzy, Ellie and Noah.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
