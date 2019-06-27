Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Barry Ellmer Notice
ELLMER Barry Norman Passed away peacefully on
the 17th June 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
loving dad to Adrian & Carl,
father-in-law to Sarah & Mikayla
and a special Grampy to
Ruby, Finlay, Alfie & Harriet.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 5th July, 1.00pm at
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
The family have requested
no black ties.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the RNLI
may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
