Barry Dixon

Barry Dixon Notice
DIXON Passed away on 12th June at home after a short illness with his
Wife and two Daughters by
his side, Barry, aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband and best friend of
Audrey, dearly loved Dad to Sonia
and Claire and Father-in-law to
John and Murray, a dear Pop and
Great Granddad, he will be sadly
missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
5th July at 3pm. Family flowers only
please but if desired donations for Marie Curie &Age Concern
may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
