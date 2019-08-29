Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
BELL Barrie Thomas Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital after a
long illness so courageously borne, Barrie, aged 75 years.
Husband, best friend and soulmate
of Jen, super Dad to Karina and
her partner Mick and fantastic Grandad to Danielle, Shannon,
Shauna and Victoria.
The funeral service will be
held at The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd September at 12.00noon. At Barrie's request please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please
but donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to:

Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
