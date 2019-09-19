|
Jones Barbara
(nee Creamer) On 31st August 2019, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
Barbara, aged 87 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Ronald. Loving mum of Bridget, Howard and Chris, mother in law of James and grandma of Huw.
A private funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are being received by the family for Sandalwood Court Care Home, Corby.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019