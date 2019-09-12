Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Barbara Jones Notice
Jones Barbara
nee Creamer On 31st August 2019, peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital,
Barbara aged 87 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Ronald.
Loving mum to Bridget, Howard
and Chris, father in law of James
and grandma of Huw.
A private funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired are being
received by the family for
Sandalwood Court Care Home, Corby.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
