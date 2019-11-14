|
|
|
AUST (nee Reed)
Barbara Passed away peacefully at home on November 2nd 2019 aged 80 years. Beloved wife of the
late Ron, devoted Mum of Julie and Ian
(Son in law), proud and loving Nanny of Harriet, Philippa and George, and
Great Nanny of Eliza, cherished
Sister of Jimmy and Steven.
Barbara's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren
Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 18th November at 3.00pm. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK at the service. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019