Panter Audrey June Passed away peacefully on 9th March 2019
aged 79 years.
A loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, with cheques made payable to Dementia UK, may be sent c/o H.J. Phillips & Son Funeral Directors, 34 Rockingham Road, Kettering NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
