A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Rushden
MULLIS Suddenly on 20th February 2019
at home in Rushden,
Audrey aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
devoted mum of Jacqueline, Elaine
and Allison, William, Mick and Chris (sons in law ). Much loved nan to her eight grandchildren and their
partners and to her fourteen
great grandchildren and
three great great grandchildren.
A service of thanksgiving for the life
of Audrey will take place at
St. Mary's Church Rushden on Wednesday 13th March at 2.00pm.
No dark clothing to be worn please.
Family flowers only, donations for
the British Heart Foundation or
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ .
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
