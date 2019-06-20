|
ALLEN Audrey May
(nee King) Passed away peacefully
on Sunday 9th June 2019
at Northampton General
Hospital, aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Edwin, loving mother
of Paul, Roger and Ian, daughters-
in-law Irene and Christine, proud grandmother of Karen and Jennifer, grandson-in-law Glen and great grandmother of Eleanor and Laura. The funeral service will take place at the Cemetery Chapel, Doddington
Road Cemetery, Wellingborough on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 2pm followed by interment.
Family flowers only by request but donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be placed in the donation box
on leaving the chapel or sent
directly to the charity.
All further enquiries to Chambers
and Brighty Funeral Directors,
Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
NN8 4LR. Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
