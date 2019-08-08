|
WARBURTON Arthur
"Spike" Passed peacefully at home
on July 26th, 2019,
at the age of 101 years
A much loved father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
A loyal, warm hearted friend.
Funeral Service to be held at
Wellingborough Crematorium
on 15th August at 2.00pm.
No black dress,
colour would be appreciated.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to the
Cancer Research UK may be sent
to A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019