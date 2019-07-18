|
McINTYRE Anita, Stephen, Dean and families would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages of sympathy in their loss of a great partner and dad. Special thanks to Jonathan at
J. Stamp & Sons for his help and support, to Will Cooper for an amazing service and to Carol and staff
at the Old Works.
Finally, a big thank you to all who attended the service and for the donations for the Stroke Association received in memory of Archie.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019