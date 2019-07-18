Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie McIntyre

Notice

Archie McIntyre Notice
McINTYRE Anita, Stephen, Dean and families would like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages of sympathy in their loss of a great partner and dad. Special thanks to Jonathan at
J. Stamp & Sons for his help and support, to Will Cooper for an amazing service and to Carol and staff
at the Old Works.
Finally, a big thank you to all who attended the service and for the donations for the Stroke Association received in memory of Archie.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.