McINTYRE Archie of Desborough, passed peacefully away on 21st June 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved partner of Anita, father and father in law of Stephen and Karen, Dean and Lisa and a loving grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium
(Edgar Newman Chapel) on Monday 8th July at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Stroke Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019
