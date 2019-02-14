Home

Antonio Campanaro

Notice

Antonio Campanaro Notice
CAMPANARO Ida and family would like to thank all family and friends who have shown such kindness and expressed sympathy in the sad loss of
her very dear son Antonio.
Special thanks are extended to
Father Joe Walsh for a comforting
service, Abbotts funeral directors
and to all those who attended
the funeral service.
The donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association are greatly appreciated and are still being
received by A. Abbott and Sons,
Funeral Directors, Rushden.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
