Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Anthony Pullen Notice
PULLEN Anthony Robert Gordon Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family on
15th July 2019, aged 77 years.
A beloved husband,
father and grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 25th July at 1.00pm.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
