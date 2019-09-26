Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00
The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Anthony Hudson Notice
HUDSON Anthony (Tony) George Of Oundle, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on
12th September 2019, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband and father.
Devoted grampy to his grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd October, 11.00am at The Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium.
Casual clothes to be worn by family's request.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the CCU Peterborough City Hospital & Lymphoma UK may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS.
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019
