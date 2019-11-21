Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Clipstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Clipstone

Notice Condolences

Anthony Clipstone Notice
CLIPSTONE Anthony John It is with saddened hearts
that the family of
Tony Clipstone of Wollaston,
announces his passing
after a short and unexpected illness
on 10th November 2019.
Beloved Husband of Jean
and a much loved Uncle of
Emma, Marianne and Michael.
A Memorial Service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired for
R.N.L.I
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -