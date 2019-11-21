|
|
|
CLIPSTONE Anthony John It is with saddened hearts
that the family of
Tony Clipstone of Wollaston,
announces his passing
after a short and unexpected illness
on 10th November 2019.
Beloved Husband of Jean
and a much loved Uncle of
Emma, Marianne and Michael.
A Memorial Service will be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th November at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired for
R.N.L.I
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019