AUSTIN Anthony Lawson
(Tony) Of Rothwell, passed peacefully away on 5th February 2019, aged 87 years.
Husband of the late Jessie and a
much loved father, grandfather and
great grandfather. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 18th February
at 1.30pm. Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, for
Blind Veterans UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
