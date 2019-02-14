Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:30
Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Austin

Notice Condolences

Anthony Austin Notice
AUSTIN Anthony Lawson
(Tony) Of Rothwell, passed peacefully away on 5th February 2019, aged 87 years.
Husband of the late Jessie and a
much loved father, grandfather and
great grandfather. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 18th February
at 1.30pm. Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, for
Blind Veterans UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.