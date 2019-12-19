|
|
|
PENISTON-BIRD Anne Former Councillor representing
Ise Valley Ward
1984-1994
Passed away peacefully
in the early hours of
10th December 2019 aged 79 years.
A much loved mum to Saranne.
Dearly missed by her
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 30th December 2019
at 2.30pm.
All flowers and donations,
if desired for the P.D.S.A
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019