GREEN Peacefully on
17th March 2019 Anne
aged 55 years of Rushden,
local driving school owner.
Beloved wife of Ian.
Loving mother of Gavin,
Caroline and the late Simon.
Much loved nanny of
James, Maddison and Lucy.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church,
Rushden on Wednesday
3rd April at 1.00pm
followed by interment at
Higham Ferrers cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if desired,
for Ovacome may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
