Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church
Rushden
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Green

Notice Condolences

Anne Green Notice
GREEN Peacefully on
17th March 2019 Anne
aged 55 years of Rushden,
local driving school owner.
Beloved wife of Ian.
Loving mother of Gavin,
Caroline and the late Simon.
Much loved nanny of
James, Maddison and Lucy.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Peter's Roman Catholic Church,
Rushden on Wednesday
3rd April at 1.00pm
followed by interment at
Higham Ferrers cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if desired,
for Ovacome may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now