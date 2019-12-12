|
|
|
BROCKLEHURST Anne Sadly passed away at home on
30th November 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Fred,
and much loved mum, grandma, nan and great grandma.
Always in our thoughts and
never forgotten.
Funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 17th December at
The Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired, donations for Marie Curie can be placed in the box at the service or sent c/o Bruce Carter & Son,
Havelock Street, Wellingborough
NN8 4QA Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019