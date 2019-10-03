ALLEN Anne Passed away peacefully and with great dignity at home,

on 24th September 2019,

aged 91 years.

She was dearly loved by her husband David, and was a devoted mum to Tony and Sue, Steve and Julie and the late Peter and Kim. She was a treasured sister-in-law to Brenda and Toby.

Anne was adored by her

many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will always carry her memory in their hearts.

Her funeral service will take place at the Edgar Newman Chapel of Kettering Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 1.00pm.

The family are deeply grateful to Marie Curie and the Age UK carers for their sensitive and dedicated nursing.

Family flowers only please but donations in Anne's memory for Marie Curie and Age UK may be given on the day, made online at averilphillips.co.uk

or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,

Independent Funeral Directors,

Northampton House, Station Road,

Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,

Tel. 01536 511197. Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019