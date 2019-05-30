Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00
St Brendan's Church
Beanfield Avenue
Corby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Zaka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Zaka

Notice Condolences

Anna Zaka Notice
ZAKA Anna Sadly after a brave fight,
Anna Lucia Zaka, passed away at Kettering General Hospital on the 17th May 2019, beloved wife of Antar Zaka, loving mum of Alice, sadly missed by all her family and friends. Anna lived in Rothwell and worked at Weetabix before finishing her career at Maxim. Anna's funeral service will be held at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Thursday 6th June at 12 noon followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Afterwards to the Grampian Club, Corby. Family flowers only please,
if desired donations to Cancer Research UK may be :

Averil Phillips & Family
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants NN15 7HH
Tel 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.