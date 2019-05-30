|
ZAKA Anna Sadly after a brave fight,
Anna Lucia Zaka, passed away at Kettering General Hospital on the 17th May 2019, beloved wife of Antar Zaka, loving mum of Alice, sadly missed by all her family and friends. Anna lived in Rothwell and worked at Weetabix before finishing her career at Maxim. Anna's funeral service will be held at St Brendan's Church, Beanfield Avenue, Corby on Thursday 6th June at 12 noon followed by interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery. Afterwards to the Grampian Club, Corby. Family flowers only please,
if desired donations to Cancer Research UK may be :
Averil Phillips & Family
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants NN15 7HH
Tel 01536 511197
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
