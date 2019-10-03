|
|
|
Hadden Ann On Friday 20th September 2019, Ann
sadly passed away in Kettering General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Brian, children Caroline, Jason, Nicola, sons in law Steve, Willie and daughter in law Annemarie, her step daughter Lyndsey, partner Brett and her grandchildren Lauren, Luke, Liam, Ellie and Leon and
family and friends.
Ann's funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church in
Corby Old Village, at 10.00 am on Wednesday 9th October 2019
followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request but donations will be received on the day for Macmillan Cancer Support.
At Ann's request
please wear something pink.
Anyone who wants to light a candle or post a picture or message can do so online by visiting Ann's obituary page, Ann Hadden Funeral Guide Obituary.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeral Care,
1 Darley Dale Road, Corby,
Northants NN17 2DE
Tel No 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019