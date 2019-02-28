|
|
|
CAMPION Peacefully on 18th February 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Ann, aged 77 years, of Rushden.
Beloved Wife of the late Dave.
Loving Mum of Sarah and Adrian
(Son-in-Law). Ann will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 1.00 p.m.
Ann has requested bright clothing to be worn. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal may be sent
to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More