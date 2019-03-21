|
|
|
BRYANT Ann Sadly passed away on
11th March 2019.
Loving wife of the late John.
Devoted mother to
Claire, Robin and Andrew.
Grandmother to Adam,
Kirsty, Kaylie, Noah and Lexi.
Great grandmother to
Preston and Teddy,
sister to Ruth and Richard.
The funeral service
will take place at the
Independent Wesleyan Church ,
High Street, Rushden on Friday
29th March at 11am
followed by a private committal.
No flowers by request
but donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More