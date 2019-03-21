Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00
Independent Wesleyan Church , High Street, Rushden
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Bryant

Notice Condolences

Ann Bryant Notice
BRYANT Ann Sadly passed away on
11th March 2019.
Loving wife of the late John.
Devoted mother to
Claire, Robin and Andrew.
Grandmother to Adam,
Kirsty, Kaylie, Noah and Lexi.
Great grandmother to
Preston and Teddy,
sister to Ruth and Richard.
The funeral service
will take place at the
Independent Wesleyan Church ,
High Street, Rushden on Friday
29th March at 11am
followed by a private committal.
No flowers by request
but donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now