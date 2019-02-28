Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:00
St Botolph's Church, Church Brampton
Angela Hanley Notice
HANLEY Angela Passed away suddenly
after a long illness,
on 18th February 2019, aged 74 years.
A wonderful wife to Chris,
amazing mummy to Helen,
Justine and Victoria
and an adored grandma to
Lucy, Anna, Katie and Hattie.
Angela's Memorial Service
will be held at St Botolph's Church,
Church Brampton on
Monday 4th March at 2.00 p.m
followed by interment.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for either
Breast Cancer Now
or Diabetes UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
