Coombs Passed away suddenly
on 2nd June, Angela aged 59 years.
A much loved Sister, Sister-in-law, Cousin and Auntie.
She will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Finedon on Wednesday 26th June at 10.45am followed by a committal at
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations for the
Northamptonshire Association
For The Blind may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
