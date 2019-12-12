Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
13:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Andy Mullen Notice
MULLEN On 6th December 2019, aged 89 years, Andy, peacefully at home
surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Nan,
much loved dad of Sandra, Andrew
and Sharon, grandad, grandbap
and great-grandad.
Father in law to Mehdi, Teri and Glyn.
Andy's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering,
on Thursday 19th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only by request please and donations are being received
for Dementia UK.
All further enquiries please
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby :01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019
