The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Andy Latta Notice
LATTA On December 5th 2019, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Andy
aged 88 years of Corby.
Beloved husband of the late May, loving dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Andy's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday December 24th at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only by request, donations will be received at the funeral
for Prostate Cancer.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -