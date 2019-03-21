|
ADAMS On Saturday 16th March,
Amy sadly passed away.
Devoted wife to the late Fred, loving mum to John and Alan, gran to Luke and Samantha.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Amy's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 2:30pm.
Donations if desired are being collected at the service for Cancer Research.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
