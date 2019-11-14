Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
13:45
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
41 Canon St
Kettering
View Map
Committal
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
15:00
Kettering Crematorium
Alton Christie Notice
CHRISTIE Alton It is with deep sadness the family of Alton Christie announce his passing on Wednesday the 6th of November,
aged 76. Known as Christie, he passed peacefully surrounded by his wife Gwendolin and two sons and two daughters. The funeral is to take place on Friday the 22nd November at 1.45pm, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 41 Canon St, Kettering
NN16 8RD, followed by a committal at Kettering Crematorium at 3.00pm.
The family have requested donations be made to Marie Curie or the Pulmonary Hypertension Association in lieu of flowers, and can be left in the donation boxes as you leave the service, or sent
c/o Chambers & Brighty
Funeral Directors.
Christie will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
