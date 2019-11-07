Home

Meagan Allen (aka Alg) On 30th October 2019,
Alg sadly passed away with his family by his side, aged 73. A much loved and respected husband, dad, pap, brother, uncle and a friend to many. So dearly missed.
Alg's funeral service will be held at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations to Cransley Hospice if desired.
A collection box will be available at the service. Any further enquires to
JR Norris Funeral Service,
NN16 8NZ. Tel 01536 483230.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
