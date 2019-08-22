Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Lancaster

Notice Condolences

Allan Lancaster Notice
LANCASTER Peacefully on 17th August 2019
at the Shrubbery Care Home.
Allan, aged 100 years, formerly
of Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of Rosa.
Allan will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium ,
Wellingborough on Friday 30th
August at 4.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for The Shrubbery
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now