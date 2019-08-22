|
|
|
LANCASTER Peacefully on 17th August 2019
at the Shrubbery Care Home.
Allan, aged 100 years, formerly
of Wellingborough.
Beloved husband of Rosa.
Allan will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Nene Valley Crematorium ,
Wellingborough on Friday 30th
August at 4.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for The Shrubbery
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
